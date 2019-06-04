Budget Day of Action aims to raise minimum wage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Tuesday is the Budget Day of Action at the state Capitol. As budget negotiations ramp up, groups from across the state are gathering to make their voices heard.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is joining the Diverse Coalition of Pennsylvanians to demand a budget that puts people first and raises wages for working families.
There will be rallies, lobby visits, and briefings about what they hope to change.
Pennsylvania's minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. The governor has proposed raising the wage to $12 an hour starting July 1 and raising it 50 cents each year until reaching $15 an hour in 2025.
The day starts with an event Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with a legislative briefing. The Pennsylvania Choice Budget Rally will take place in the Capitol Rotunda at Noon. The event ends with a 2:30 p.m. rally through the streets of Harrisburg.
Full schedule of events during the Budget Day of Action:
- 10:30AM - Legislative briefing & lobby training - East Wing Rotunda
- 11:00AM - Legislative office visits
- 11:30AM - Home Matters Day press conference & mini-rally (convened by the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania) - Rotunda, Main Capitol, First Floor
- 12:00PM - PA's Choice Budget Rally (featuring Lt. Gov. John Fetterman) - Rotunda, Main Capitol, First Floor
- 1:00PM - Lunch
- 1:30PM - Save General Assistance press conference (convened by PA Health Access Network) - Rotunda, Main Capitol, First Floor
- 2:30PM - Minimum wage action (convened by Raise the Wage PA coalition & Restaurant Opportunity Center United) - Meet at main entrance to the Capitol; action will include going outdoors and walking several blocks through downtown Harrisburg. Route TBD.