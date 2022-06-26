HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales wrapped up their visit in the Midstate on Sunday.

For the past week, they have been at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hallam Township, York County. People got a chance to interact with the horses as well as ask questions to their handlers.

“This is an awesome opportunity for the community to get outside do something with the family and just enjoy being York County residents, appreciating the brand of Budweiser Clydesdales,” Julie Keene of Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market said.

The next and final stop for the Clydesdales is Washington D.C. They will then make their way back home to their stables in Missouri.