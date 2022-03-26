MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — It was demolition day in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

A building near the corner of Main and South Market Streets was brought down earlier today to make way for a community park.

The park is phase one of the Renaissance Mechanicsburg effort to revitalize the downtown area. Those who support the project say they are excited about the future of the area.

“Green space in the heart of the community. It is vital to the community and it brings people together and a community is not really the buildings or the roads, but the people so as people come together and enjoy each other in a space like this,” Mechanicsburg Borough Council Member Bob Buhrig said.

The demolition was also a community event. there were plenty of things to see and do for people of all ages, including activities for children.