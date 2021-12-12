Bulldogs worth $17,000 stolen from Northern Lancaster County kennel

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER CO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) has reported that three bulldogs were stolen from a commercial kennel facility in Penn Township, Lancaster County on Sunday.

The report states that there was a theft of one adult male bulldog, approximately three years old valued at $10,000, and two bulldog puppies, a female, and a male, both of which are described as being eight weeks old valued at $3,500 each. Altogether, the total loss is around $17,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or contact the agency via the tip submission page of nlcrpd.org