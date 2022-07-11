DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Dauphin County is closing permanently on September 30, 2022. The golf center does not own the land they operate on, which was recently converted into a Conservation Easement.

Due to the new conservatory efforts, Bumble Bee Hollow’s driving range will no longer be allowed to operate. The decision to close comes, “after exhausting all options for a workable solution,” Bumble Bee Hollow released in a statement.

Bumble Bee Hollow asks that all guests redeem their gift cards, lessons, and e-fob balances before September 30, 2022. Bumble Bee Hollow is still offering club fittings, but will stop offering this service prior to closing their doors.

If you have any further questions, you can contact Bumble Bee Hollow at proshop@bumblebeehollow.com.