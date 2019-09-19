Expect leaves to change colors in 2-3 weeks, experts say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State officials say Central Pennsylvania is two to three weeks from seeing colorful leaves.

The Bureau of Forestry is already receiving reports of colorful leaves in northern Pennsylvania, including in Potter, Tioga, and Bradford counties.

Next week, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will publish maps online that share the best places to enjoy fall foliage in real-time.

“If you look very carefully at leaves right now, you’ll see less discoloration due to fungi, and that bodes way for a better fall foliage season this year,” said Ryan Reed, a natural resource specialist at the Bureau of Forestry. “You can’t go wrong in Pennsylvania. There’s always somewhere that is gorgeous.”

Have this year’s weather conditions help or hurt the colors of our leaves?

ABC27’s meteorologists are putting together their fall foliage forecast, which will air in mid-October.