DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – After President Biden’s State of the Union Speech, burn pit legislation has hit the US House floor and a vote will take place on Thursday, March 3.

Leaders are calling this legislation long overdue saying we cannot let something like this linger for 40-50 years when for some veterans it is too late.

“If we are to support the cost of starting and sustaining war, we must acknowledge the financial cost of supporting those veterans it creates when it comes home,” says Mark Takano Chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs.

Both dead before 50 from cancer believed to be caused by these football field-sized burn pits, without the legislation to help them.

“They come home, some of the world’s best-trained warriors.. never the same. Headaches, numbness, dizziness, cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know,” said Biden.

The same thing that happened to Mechanicsburg Solider Scott Laird. However, the fight to help them is not stopping.

A bill passed the senate to hold the VA accountable for care after service. Thursday a vote will be taken on the house floor and head to the President’s desk.

“I join you in saluting Mark Takano in his leadership bringing this legislation to the floor. It is very significant,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D).