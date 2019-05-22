Busy holiday travel to begin with storms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Nearly 1.32 million Pennsylvanians are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, but severe weather in the forecast could have an impact.

AAA predicts Thursday and Friday afternoon will be the busiest days for travel, a record amount this year.

"People are leaving work early today and also tomorrow, on Friday, and with those commuters and travelers, you're going to see more congestion on the roadways," said Doni Lee Spiegel, the public relations director for AAA Central Penn. "If you're going to or around any metropolitan areas, you can expect double or triple the congestion."

Our team of meteorologists is calling for storms mid-afternoon on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Turnpike is monitoring the weather.

"We think about weather year round, not just the snow but with any type of precipitation. High winds are concerning, so we're closely monitoring the weather for the weekend," Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said.

Turnpike crews will be on hand to make sure drains are open and roadways are clear. There will also be an increase in state police patrols.

"When we are experiencing heavy weather in the area, we're going to have alerts on our highway advisory radios. We will have alerts up on our message boards around the area," PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

You can stay informed with PennDOT by checking 511pa.com. Stick with our team of meteorologists for updated information about changing weather conditions.