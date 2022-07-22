CARLISE, Pa. (WHTM) — Are you interested in learning how to keep butterflies safe, especially after the endangerment of Monarch butterflies? Do you love gardening? Well you’re in luck.

The Penn State Master Gardeners of Cumberland County are hosting a free in-person garden talk, “Planting a Butterfly Friendly Garden,” on Thursday, August 4, from 5 – 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Two Mile House property located in Carlisle, Pa.

Penn State Master Gardener Ruth Osborne will talk about larval host plants, as well as nectar plants that are currently growing in the Pollinator Garden at the Two Mile House for butterflies and other pollinators. Ruth is also going to explain the Penn State Pollinator Friendly Garden certification process and showcase the features of the certified Pollinator Garden to show how residents can certify their own garden.

Two Mile House is located at 1189 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, Pa. 17015. This program is free to the public and everyone is welcome. If you are interested in gardening for butterflies and pollinators you are encouraged to attend this program.

When you arrive, parking is located at the back entrance to Two Mile House, accessible via the driveway to the right of the house on Walnut Bottom Road. Once you’re parked, walk over the grassy lawn area to the right of the house. The garden is located in the clearing of trees on the property line between Quality Care Pharmacy and the Two Mile House property.

For more information about this free in-person program, call the Penn State Extension office at 717-240-6500, email CumberlandExt@psu.edu, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/cumberland-county, or find us on Facebook at CumberlandExtension or CumberlandMG. Penn State is committed to affirmative action, equal opportunity, and the diversity of its workforce.