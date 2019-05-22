Local

Caledonia State Park pool won't open for Memorial Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - The swimming pool at Caledonia State Park will not open as planned for Memorial Day weekend, park manager Earl Hockenberry said Wednesday.

Hockenberry said the pool will open late this season due to significant maintenance problems while getting the pool ready.

Park management could not provide an opening date. Hockenberry said the public should contact the park office at 717-352-2161 for updated information.

Caledonia State Park is located in Franklin and Adams counties, between Chambersburg and Gettysburg along Route 30.

