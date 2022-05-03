MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.

A California kingsnake was found in a barn in Manheim on Sunday night, Jesse Rothacker from Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary said in a release. The species is usually found on the West Coast, not here in Pennsylvania.

California kingsnakes are not venomous, but they are known for eating other snakes, including rattlesnakes and copperheads.

Zeebee (Credit: YouTube.com/ForgottenFriendReptileTV)

Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary rescued the snake, which Rothacker said is temporarily being called Zeebee. Rothacker says the snake is most likely a pet that got loose, and the reptile sanctuary is hoping to locate Zeebee’s owners.