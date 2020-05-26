Calls for rats increase during coronavirus pandemic



LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials in Lancaster say they’re seeing an increase in calls for rats.

City officials tell abc27 News that while they weren’t street sweeping calls for rats increased 25%.

City officials say when street sweeping was put on hold they noticed more trash, which lead to favorable conditions for rates.

Some of the complaints for the rats came from Atlantic Avenue.

On Tuesday, abc27’s Andrew Forgotch followed crews around to see how they’re caring for the problem.



Full story will be available at 6 p.m.