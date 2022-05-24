HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Middle schoolers at Camp Curtin Academy gathered for the fourth annual egg drop science experiment. More than 100 students were given an egg which they protected with balloons, tape, straws, and more before they dropped them off the top of a Harrisburg Fire Truck.

Scott Zarbus, an eighth-grade science teacher at Camp Curtin Academy, said, “It’s wonderful to see them put their hands on the materials instead of just reading a book and things like that it’s great to see the effort they put into these projects they look fantastic I’m really looking forward to some success.”

Teachers at Camp Curtin Academy plan to continue the egg drop event for years to come as a way to get students actively involved and excited about science.