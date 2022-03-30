HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction of four new homes will begin soon, behind the Camp Curtin YMCA in Harrisburg.

Executive Director, Jamien Harvey says he came up with the idea, to help change things in the neighborhood. “I got tired of seeing the blight and the kids walking past it,” said Harvey, “Homeownership changes attitudes and helps reduce crime and eliminate illegal dumping.”

Harvey secured more than $1 million dollars in grants and he says local banks and businesses donated money to help the project move forward. Harvey says there are more than 30 applicants interested in the homes.