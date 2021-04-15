Camp Hill Borough Council votes to rezone corner, prevents any restaurant from moving in

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough Council made a move that’s making a lot of neighbors very happy.

The council voted unanimously on Wednesday evening to rezone the property at 32nd and Chestnut, where a Chick-Fil-A was supposed to go.

But now, a restaurant cannot be built there whatsoever.

The drive-through would have pushed people into a residential area, and that plan got a lot of backlash in a series of contentious public meetings over the past couple of years — and ultimately failed.

“What do our residents want it to be like here, how do we also want it to look for new businesses coming in and how can we make it the best for everybody? And we think we think we’ve made a nice step in getting to that next spot,” said Leigh Twiford, Camp Hill Borough Council president.

For now, it appears, the issue cannot come up again.