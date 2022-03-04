HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Camp Hill man was indicted for attempting to destroy a Harrisburg tavern last month.

Yevgeniy Maksymiv, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury for maliciously attempting to damage or

destroy a building by fire, and for knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that Maksymiv attempted to damage or destroy Zembie’s Sports Tavern in Harrisburg by fire on February 28, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The total maximum penalties under federal law for the charged offenses is up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, followed by a period of supervised release following imprisonment.