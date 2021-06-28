Camp Hill Police investigating shooting at Christian Siebert Memorial Park

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Christian Siebert Memorial Park just before 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

According to police a male victim arrived at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center several minutes later suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the event or may have any information on the incident are asked to contact the Camp Hill Borough Police Department at 717-737-1570.