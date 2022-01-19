Camp Hill School District moves high school and middle school to remote learning

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the 14-day active student and staff COVID-19 case count, Camp Hill School District will move high school and middle school students to remote learning beginning Thursday, Jan. 20.

According to the school district’s superintendent Daniel Serfass, the building exceeds the case count threshold outlined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The building will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 25. All in-person activities will be postponed until Monday, Jan. 24.

At this time, Hoover and Eisenhower Elementary Schools will remain open for in-person learning.