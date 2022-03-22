CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The long-awaited opening of Camp Hill’s first Trader Joe’s location is just around the corner. On March 31, the 12,500 square-foot store will open following a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. marking the ninth location to open in Pennsylvania.

The new location will feature artwork highlighting the Market Street bridge, White-Tailer deer, Roughed grouse, Hemlock trees, and Nittany Lion as a nod to the nearby Harrisburg campus.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Hiring efforts are still underway for the new store. Anyone interested in applying can visit the store’s careers website for more information by clicking here.

The new store s located at 3545 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.