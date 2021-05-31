Camp Hill’s Annual Memorial Day Service remained strong this year

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, Camp Hill held its annual Memorial Day service with a few changes due to COVID-19.

“They did a lot for our country, they sacrificed a lot, I just think it’s great to honor them” Audrey Logar, Camp Hill recreation director, said.

While officials canceled the parade and festivities that were scheduled to be held in Willow Park, but they were able to hold a ceremony this morning at the Camp Hill Cemetery.

“Usually this week is one of celebration but it’s really one of remembrance. It’s really important these events take the time out of your weekend which is usually a long weekend to reflect and honor those who’ve died before,” Matt Smith, retired Lt. Colonel, said.