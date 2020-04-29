Campgrounds prepare for May 1 statewide reopening

Starting Friday, Gov. Wolf is lifting restriction on certain outdoor recreation activities so Pennsylvanians can maintain positive physical and mental health.

Owners at KOA Holiday Campground in Elizabethtown are itching to get back to work after a slow start to the camping season. Since Gov. Wolf’s announcement, reservations have been pouring in.

“A lot of people are local and they’re within a short drive of here and just looking to get out of their house and that’s what we want to encourage people to do is be able to get out, sit around the campfire, roast some s’mores,” said Stephanie Schmidt, operations manager for KOA.

The family-owned and operated campground will follow strict guidelines from the Department of Health when guests are on the property.

“We have an every hour on the hour disinfecting process that we’ll be implementing while we are here as well and in our office building too,” said Schmidt.

Playgrounds and the recreation building are closed and taped off until further notice. Guests can bring their own ball to play basketball or volleyball, but group games with non-family members are not allowed.

“You can do things such as fishing, walking and bike riding throughout the park, but we’re definitely going to encourage everyone to continue with the six foot social distancing policies that are in place,” said Schmidt.