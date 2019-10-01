Cancer survivor gives back to children’s hospital on his birthday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Weston Newswanger just celebrated his 5th birthday, a monumental milestone considering he was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which can often mimic leukemia, when he was 2-years-old.

Instead of asking for presents for his birthday this year, he asked people to donate Play-Doh and toy dinosaurs for other kids at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

“To help the people in the hospital to cheer up,” Weston Newswanger said. He was able to cobble together over 2,000 toys to donate.

“I was surprised at first but he has such a big heart, it doesn’t really surprise me that he wanted to do something like this but for a child to give up all their birthday gifts and donate to the hospital, is pretty amazing,” said Weston’s mother Amy.

The hospital says the toys help both out-patients and in-patients, especially Play-Doh, which plays an important role throughout the children’s hospital.

“Play-Doh is used by the child life specialists, it helps with distraction, it helps with kids to relax and manipulate it and it’s also one of those toys that not every kid is allowed to play with at home because it’s messy,” Sarah Miller of Child Life Support Associate at the hospital said. “But here, at the children’s hospital, it’s alright to be messy, so we go through a lot of Play-Doh so this is a big, big help to us.”

Weston is now two years cancer-free.