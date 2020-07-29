Cancer survivors to bike 100 miles for a cure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — 12 people will be riding their bicycles 100 miles this weekend to raise money for cutting edge cancer research at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

This is the third year of the Cancer Research Bike Tour.

Nine of the riders from the Harrisburg Bicycle Club are cancer survivors including the ride co-leaders, Howard Ross and Scott Silverstine, who continue treatment at Hopkins.

“There are zero cents taken off the donations. 100% goes to find hopefully a cure for this pernicious disease,” said Howard Ross.

The ride starts Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the Benjamin Olewine III Nature Center in the Wildwood Nature Preserve.

Ross says any donation amount is greatly appreciated at www.SupportTheTour.com, which links directly to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

This year the collective donations will express a huge thanks to all healthcare workers on the

front lines and in research labs.