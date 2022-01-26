Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit reducing service due to employee shortages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting in February, Capital Area Transit and rabbittransit will reduce their service offerings due to staff shortages. They say there haven’t been enough applicants and have found it difficult to find qualified candidates.

Rabbittransit will reduce its service in Adams and York counties starting Sunday, February 6, and Capital Area Transit will do the same in Cumberland and Dauphin counties starting Monday, February 7.

The two bus services promise to continue essential transportation for those who need it to go to work or seek medical care and access to food.

“Like many businesses, we are impacted by employee shortages in the marketplace and COVID complications. The combination of these two have trickled through our service areas impacting our work force, our riders and much more. Reduced staffing creates the need to modify service,” Executive Director Richard Farr said.

The two transportation services are actively seeking full-time and part-time employees for its fixed-route and paratransit services. A CDL license is not necessary but those interested can get one through company-sponsored programs after applying.

For more information or apply online, visit Capital Area Transit or rabbittransit‘s website.