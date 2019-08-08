Capital Area Transit to launch redesigned Shippensburg service

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit’s newly redesigned service to the Shippensburg area will begin next week, the company announced.

Raider Transit will operate three service routes in Shippensburg; two on weekday mornings and afternoons and one on Saturdays.

Early morning and afternoon connecting service to downtown Harrisburg and the Amtrak station will be available from Walmart and the Luhrs Center on the Shippensburg University campus.

Service is free to Shippensburg students, faculty and staff with proper ID.

Passengers 65 and older ride free with a Senior ID card, which is available through the Raider Transit Office on campus.