Capitol Area Animal Medical Center donates lifetime vet care to Susquehanna Township’s K-9 unit

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — The Capitol Area Animal Medical Center announced on Tuesday that it will donate lifetime veterinary care to the dogs who will become part of the Susquehanna Township’s reestablished K-9 unit.

The Township is currently working to raise $50,000 to acquire two nationally certified and professionally trained dogs. The first of the two K-9 officers is expected to start its duties in the near future.

“We are so grateful for the generosity and support of Dr. Keim and her team at Capitol Area Animal Medical Canter,” Susquehanna Township Director of Public Safety Robert Martin said. “Susquehanna Township is a community that supports one another and with everyone’s help we look forward to better serving our community with these K-9 officers at our side.”

Susquehanna Township has been fundraising to help reestablish its K-9 unit and has received over $30,000 in contributions. The funds go toward K-9 officers getting proper training, equipment and other necessary supplies.

To find out how you can help, you can visit the Susquehanna Township’s K-9 Fund Facebook page through the link here.