Capital City Mall owner files for bankruptcy

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill is filing for bankruptcy.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust owns several malls in Pennsylvania, and a quarter of its tenants are restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms–each of which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PREIT expects revenue from rent to be down for quite some time.
TOP STORIES
- Talking about politics: How to have a constructive conversation and not a debate
- Perry County District Judge charged with indecent assault of a 12-year-old child on Monday
- Pa. absentee ballots are available to those exposed to COVID-19
- President Trump addresses supporters at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,929 2-day cases (2,020 Sun. & 1,909 Mon.), 211,996 total as of Nov. 2, 2020