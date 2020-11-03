Capital City Mall owner files for bankruptcy

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The owner of the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill is filing for bankruptcy.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust owns several malls in Pennsylvania, and a quarter of its tenants are restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms–each of which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PREIT expects revenue from rent to be down for quite some time.

