Capitol rally seeks to improve public education funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- More than 1,000 teachers, parents, students, and activists packed the state Capitol on Wednesday.

The group called on lawmakers to pass House Bill 961, a proposal that would require distribution of all public school funds through the fair funding formula.

Supporters say school districts across the state are funded at levels that do not match their needs, and the majority of Pennsylvania’s poorest students are enrolled in districts that are seriously underfunded.

House Bill 961 is awaiting a vote in the House Education Committee.