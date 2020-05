ADAMS COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — A mother and daughter are dead and an infant is in critical condition over a two-car crash over the weekend in Adams county.

Investigators say a pick up truck hit their vehicle on Saturday night near Handover and Bendor Roads in Union Towhship.

The Cornor said 68 year old Carrol Gutter and her and her 26 year old daughter Carlie died at the scene.

The three people in the pick up truck including the infant were taking to the hospital.