HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding issued guidance for accessing emergency food assistance for Pennsylvanians at risk of hunger due to measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“During this time of major precautions to reduce risks of spreading COVID-19, those out of work, those who rely on college meal plans, school meals to feed their children, and those who are isolated may not know where to turn for food,” Redding said. “No Pennsylvanian should go hungry, even in these extraordinary times.”