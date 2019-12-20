Car crosses median, hits tractor-trailer on I-81

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a man driving on I-81 south drifted through a grassy median and hit a tractor-trailer on the opposing lane Friday afternoon.

Robert Gold, 68, was traveling on the right lane of I-81 south when he attempted to change lanes. Gold overcorrected, which caused him to cross through the median and hit the wheels of a tractor-trailer.

Police say the front of Gold’s vehicle sustained significant damage while a few of the wheels of the tractor-trailer disconnected before it came to a stop.

Gold was taken to Hershey Medical center for injuries, while the tractor-trailer’s driver sustained minor injuries.