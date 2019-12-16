Live Now
Car drives into ditch in Ephrata accident

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say there was an accident near the first block of East Mohler Church Road where a car skid off the road into a ditch.

After responding to the scene, Ephrata Police discovered a black sedan skid at a sharp bend in the roadway, hitting a tree.

Travis Byers said he lost control on the wet roadway and couldn’t bring his vehicle to a stop before the hard corner. No one was injured and Byers’ vehicle was towed from the scene.

He was sent a traffic citation for the accident.

