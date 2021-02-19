Car drives into Lower Swatara Wendy’s

LOWER SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — A car drove into the Wendy’s on Pa. 283 and S. Eisenhower Blvd. on Friday, according to dispatch.

The call came in around 3:15 in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back with abc27 for updates.

