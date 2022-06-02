CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Summer is here, which means so is road trip season. To ensure your child is safely in their seat, a car seat safety check will be held on Thursday, June 9, in Lemoyne. State Representative Sherly Delozier (R-Cumberland) will host the check.

Certified car seat technicians will be present at the event to ensure seats are properly secured and installed. Plus parents/caregivers will receive instruction on car seat installation.

“Having a car seat properly installed can make a critical difference to a child in a car accident. They are proven to be lifesaving and can reduce the severity of injuries in these unfortunate circumstances. I want to give families in the 88th District the opportunity to know their car seats are installed correctly to protect our kids,” Delozier said.

RSVPs are recommended but not required for those attending the car seat safety check.