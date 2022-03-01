(WHTM) — A Carlisle couple has pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally obtaining COVID relief money.

Christina and Keith McConnell got $232,300 through the PPP program which was meant to help small businesses cover expenses during the pandemic. Instead, the couple bought vehicles and property in the summer of 2020.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Keith McConnell awaits sentencing. Christina has repaid the money and is spending the next four months in home confinement.