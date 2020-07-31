Carlisle Events hosting annual Ford Nationals show this weekend

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Car lovers are saying “better late than never” this weekend in Cumberland County.

Carlisle events opened the Ford Nationals car show at the Carlisle Fairgrounds today. The show normally takes place in June, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, shows have been moved to new months and in a new order.

There are some changes to the show this year. There will be no downtown Ford parade, test drives, or burnout contest this year.

The Ford Nationals run through Sunday. Daily admission is 15 dollars.

