CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Ford Nationals car show, the biggest of its kind, took place on June 3, 2022 in Carlisle.

Highlights of the Ford event include 60th anniversary of the Shelby Mustang, police Mustangs, a Bronco display, and the latest from Ford. Special guests included Emeline King, the first black female designer with Ford and special products being unveiled.

Last year’s event set a record of 3,240 Ford cars being displayed. Cars also went into downtown Carlisle for a street parade.