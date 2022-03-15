CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a business and deploying fire extinguishers inside on April Fool’s Day in 2018.

On April 1, 2018, Carlisle Police responded to a burglary at the Frog and Switch Manufacturing Company on East High Street.

Officers discovered forced entry into the administration building where dry chemical extinguishers were deployed, damaging various electronic and computer equipment. A pellet gun was also taken from the office and additional damage was reported in the manufacturing building.

Carlisle Police say the damage exceeded $53,000.

Jayden Galloway was arrested on March 10, 2022, after police say evidence collected at the scene linked Galloway through DNA analysis.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to court documents Galloway, now 20, has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking. The first three offenses are felonies and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022.