Carlisle man charged in 2016 death of Fred Ramos

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon, Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced charges have been filed in the 2016 death of Fred Ramos.

41-year-old Carl Lybrand, Jr., of Carlisle, is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault following Ramos’ death — nearly five years since the Pa. State Police investigation began.

Around 8 p.m. on May 12, 2016, Ramos was assaulted and killed by Lybrand in the parking lot of O’Malley Lumber in Tyrone Township, Adams County, as a result of a love triangle between Ramos, Lybrand and another O’Malley Lumber employee.

Due to lack of cooperation from witnesses and forensic evidence, the initial investigation was unable to result in charges against Lybrand five years ago.

“The investigation and prosecution of this case is unique in that the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General provided the assistance of the Forty-Fifth Statewide Investigating Grand Jury to hear the facts of this case,” the Adams County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Lybrand is currently being held at Adams Co. Adult Correctional Complex without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5, 2021.

“Although charges have just been filed and there is much work yet to be done, we certainly believe that we have the person responsible for killing Fred Ramos in custody and he will face justice,” DA Sinnett said.