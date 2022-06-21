CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been charged in connection to an overdose death in Middlesex Township.

Police in Cumberland County say Eric Garvey was charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Involuntary Manslaughter, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Middlesex Township Police did not say when the overdose death occurred or release any details regarding the victim or substance.

Garvey, 26, was transported to the Cumberland County Prison and arraigned on $25,000 bail. He remains in the county prison awaiting a July 6 preliminary hearing.