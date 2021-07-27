Carlisle man facing multiple charges for allegedly punching officer in the jaw

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County police officer suffered injuries Thursday while responding to an active trespassing call at the Speedway located at 712 North Hanover Street.

Officers say 21-year-old Taylor Yoder of Carlisle was allegedly causing a disturbance outside of the convenience store when Officer arrived. Police say Yoder, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, punched an officer in the jaw “abruptly after” making contact with officers.

The officer suffered a cut lip and other injuries to the jaw area. Yoder was taken into custody and taken to Cumberland County Prison with multiple charges including aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

