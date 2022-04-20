CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Middlesex Township Police say a Carlisle man threatened to kill his neighbor last week.

Police responded to a reported neighbor dispute on April 11 in Middlesex Township shortly before 11 a.m.

They say the neighbor, Jacob Dickey, had threatened to kill one of his neighbors and then stole their trampoline for no apparent reason.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

Police say Dickey was cited for disorderly conduct.