CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Sunoco on Allen Road.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on May 16 police say a black male walked into the gas station with a black handgun.

The suspect was described as approximately 5’7″, 150 to 160 lbs., wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a small, orange logo on the chest, a camouflage bucket hat, jeans, and a black mask.

The man fled on foot and was last seen running through the parking lot.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.