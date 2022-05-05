CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are looking for the suspect in a morning stabbing at the E. High Street Speedway.

Just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, police say the suspect entered the store planning to rob it and stabbed an employee. Officers are still looking over surveillance video as well as other evidence.

Other store employees are still determining whether anything was taken. The employee who was stabbed is going to be okay.

“We were obviously more concerned about the injuries that the employee sustained. Now, thankfully, we did just get information a little while ago that he has been treated and released from the hospital so that’s great news,” Sgt. William David Miller with the Carlisle police said.

A picture of a vehicle of interest was shared by the police department, which is calling the incident a robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Police.