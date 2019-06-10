Carlisle Police search for hit-and-run driver

Breaking News
by: Janel Knight

Carlisle Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and damaged a couple of cars sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. 

The two cars hit were parked along the 300 block of West Ridge Street. A speed limit sign and a safety fence along Interstate 81 were also hit, said police. 

After finding parts at the scene, police believe the vehicle involved was like a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee or Chrysler 300. The vehicle should have heavy front end damage, especially on the passenger side. 

