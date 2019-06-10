Carlisle Police search for hit-and-run driver Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Carlisle Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and damaged a couple of cars sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The two cars hit were parked along the 300 block of West Ridge Street. A speed limit sign and a safety fence along Interstate 81 were also hit, said police.

After finding parts at the scene, police believe the vehicle involved was like a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee or Chrysler 300. The vehicle should have heavy front end damage, especially on the passenger side.