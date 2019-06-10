Local

Carlisle Police search for hit-and-run driver



Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:17 PM EDT

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Carlisle Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and damaged a couple of cars sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. 

The two cars hit were parked along the 300 block of West Ridge Street. A speed limit sign and a safety fence along Interstate 81 were also hit, said police. 

After finding parts at the scene, police believe the vehicle involved was like a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee or Chrysler 300. The vehicle should have heavy front end damage, especially on the passenger side. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


