CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Pride Week is returning on Saturday June 11 through June 19 after a two-year hiatus. Local community members alongside representatives from the Carlisle Theatre, Carlisle Creative Vibes, Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County, Thrivent, Carlisle Young Professionals, and Bosler Memorial Library teamed up to bring back the event.

Pride Week will kick off with a short speech from Mayor Sean Schultz at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Carlisle Borough Hall, followed by a few other guest speakers. A free picnic will also take place after the speakers are finished.

Events such as Pride is Spiritual at local churches, a movie night on the YWCA Carlisle lawn, a free virtual safety skills for LGBTQ+ individuals, a rainbow happy hour at Market Cross Pub, a bonfire at the YWCA Carlisle building, and much more will take place throughout the week.

Carlisle’s first official pride week was in 2019.

“As a mental health professional and owner of Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb, I saw how Carlisle’s first Pride Week created events where my LGBTQ+ clients and customers felt seen, valued, accepted, and loved. It was an empowering and beautiful experience for many, and I knew that I wanted to work to help ensure that Carlisle Pride Week became an annual event that fostered pride all year long,” said Carlisle Pride Week committee member Sarah Taby.

Events like pride week aim to celebrate LGBTQ+ people who are often marginalized by society and show support and learn about how discrimination and social injustices impact communities across the nation.

“My hope is that it will build solidarity within our community. The events of the past years have shown all of us how impactful it is to connect with others, to come together to show support. My hope is that Pride Week can serve as a wonderful reminder that LGBTQ+ people are heard here in Carlisle. To all the young queer folks especially – we see you and you are not alone,” said YWCA Carlisle’s Benji Abel.

For more information about Carlisle Pride Week, including a full schedule, visit www.carlislepride.com.