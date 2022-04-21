CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two victims in the I-81 snowsquall crash that involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles have been identified as Carlisle residents.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Schuylkill County, Rita Matos, 40, and Edward Ramos, 43, were among the six people killed in the March 28 crash.

The other victims were identified as Terri Stull, 56, and Douglas Teeter, 57, of Lexington, Massachusetts; William Douglas, 69, of Pine Grove, West Virginia; and Domingo Diaz, 66, of Brooklyn, New York.

Genetic materials were needed to positively identify the six people killed during the pileup, which officials say was caused by an active snowsquall. The victims were all burned beyond recognition and “all of the decedents were found in the group of vehicles that were on fire,” Deputy Coroner Albert Barnes said.

Two were found in a box truck that was one of the first vehicles involved in the crash. They are believed to be from Montgomery County in Pennsylvania. Also killed was a man in a tractor-trailer, a man and woman in a car, and another man in a car, all believed to have been from out of state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report