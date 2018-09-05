$500K state grant to boost Carlisle development

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Carlisle Productions has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to help redevelop the former IAC/Masland site.

The funds will be used to complete preparation work for the development of the 48-acre site.

The project includes retail and office properties, a restaurant, and a hotel. Carlisle Productions has also proposed a condo community for auto enthusiasts, called Concours at Carlisle.

"It creates jobs," Carlisle Productions spokesman Mark Garland said. "Hundreds of jobs will come from the project itself, but in the long-term, it will create permanent jobs with the businesses in place."

Stuart Taylor has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years. He is looking forward to the big changes that are coming.

"I am optimistic and I am excited, too because we have had the same view for the past 36 years and that will make a difference," he said.

