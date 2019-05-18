Carlisle/West Shore

'Relay for Life' cancer survivors: get routine checks, physicals

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Hundreds of people took part in Carlisle's annual Relay for Life event, walking to raise awareness about cancer and all the while, raising more than $57,000 for research that could lead to a cure.

That money benefits the American Cancer Society as well as midstate organizations like Road to Recovery - which transports patients to their medical appointments - and the Hershey Lodge, which offers overnight stays for those same patients.

